The fourth annual iHEARTRADIO ALTer EGO celebrated Alternative music’s biggest artists on JANUARY 28th with a virtual event, hosted by WOODY of the nationally-syndicated THE WOODY SHOW, the event featured performances and stories from BILLIE EILISH and FOO FIGHTERS plus previous ALTer EGO performances from BECK, THE BLACK KEYS, BLINK-182, CAGE THE ELEPHANT, COLDPLAY, THE KILLERS, MUMFORD & SONS, MUSE, TWENTY ONE PILOTS and WEEZER.

The event streamed on LIVEXLIVE.COM and broadcasted across more than 80 Alternative and Rock iHEARTRADIO stations.

Some of the highlights included:

FOO FIGHTERS kicked off the 2021 iHEARTRADIO ALTer EGO with an all-new performance of “Everlong.” Following an introduction from host WOODY, the band continued their set with “Shame Shame,” “Waiting On A War” and “The Pretender,” which concluded with a long jam session.

Fans were reminded of TWENTY ONE PILOTS’ 2019 performanceO. The OHIO-based duo opened the sold-out show with “Ride.”

CAGE THE ELEPHANT took fans back to 2018 with a performance of "Ain’t No Rest For The Wicked.”

THE BLACK KEYS’ DAN AUERBACH and PATRICK CARNEY gave fans a taste of their 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO performance of “Howlin’ For You.”

WEEZER participated in the ALTer EGO CAPITAL ONE Trivia Challenge, where 25 cardholders had the opportunity to meet the band and battle each other in a trivia challenge.

BLINK-182 rocked the stage in JANUARY 2020. Fans were able to relive the SOCAL-based trio’s performance of “What’s My Age Again?”

MUSE gave a performance of their anthem, “Uprising,” with fans singing along throughout the entire song.

MUMFORD & SONS’ performed “Little Lion Man” in 2018 and again during this year’s virtual show.

THE KILLERS took fans back to 2019 with a performance of the song that put them on the map, “Mr. Brightside.”

Last year, COLDPLAY gave one of their only live performances of 2020 at ALTer EGO. With a full orchestra, the band gave an performance of one of their biggest hits, “Viva La Vida.”

BECK rocked out during “Loser,” delivering an unforgettable performance.

BILLIE EILISH closed out the 2021 virtual event with a performance of her biggest hits. Alongside her brother FINNEAS, she kicked off her set with her newest single “Therefore I Am,” followed by haunting renditions of “Everything I Wanted” and “My Future.”

