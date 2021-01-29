-
The 4th Annual ALTer EGO Has A Big Virtual Night
January 29, 2021 at 5:37 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The fourth annual iHEARTRADIO ALTer EGO celebrated Alternative music’s biggest artists on JANUARY 28th with a virtual event, hosted by WOODY of the nationally-syndicated THE WOODY SHOW, the event featured performances and stories from BILLIE EILISH and FOO FIGHTERS plus previous ALTer EGO performances from BECK, THE BLACK KEYS, BLINK-182, CAGE THE ELEPHANT, COLDPLAY, THE KILLERS, MUMFORD & SONS, MUSE, TWENTY ONE PILOTS and WEEZER.
The event streamed on LIVEXLIVE.COM and broadcasted across more than 80 Alternative and Rock iHEARTRADIO stations.
Some of the highlights included:
- FOO FIGHTERS kicked off the 2021 iHEARTRADIO ALTer EGO with an all-new performance of “Everlong.” Following an introduction from host WOODY, the band continued their set with “Shame Shame,” “Waiting On A War” and “The Pretender,” which concluded with a long jam session.
- Fans were reminded of TWENTY ONE PILOTS’ 2019 performanceO. The OHIO-based duo opened the sold-out show with “Ride.”
- CAGE THE ELEPHANT took fans back to 2018 with a performance of "Ain’t No Rest For The Wicked.”
- THE BLACK KEYS’ DAN AUERBACH and PATRICK CARNEY gave fans a taste of their 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO performance of “Howlin’ For You.”
- WEEZER participated in the ALTer EGO CAPITAL ONE Trivia Challenge, where 25 cardholders had the opportunity to meet the band and battle each other in a trivia challenge.
- BLINK-182 rocked the stage in JANUARY 2020. Fans were able to relive the SOCAL-based trio’s performance of “What’s My Age Again?”
- MUSE gave a performance of their anthem, “Uprising,” with fans singing along throughout the entire song.
- MUMFORD & SONS’ performed “Little Lion Man” in 2018 and again during this year’s virtual show.
- THE KILLERS took fans back to 2019 with a performance of the song that put them on the map, “Mr. Brightside.”
- Last year, COLDPLAY gave one of their only live performances of 2020 at ALTer EGO. With a full orchestra, the band gave an performance of one of their biggest hits, “Viva La Vida.”
- BECK rocked out during “Loser,” delivering an unforgettable performance.
- BILLIE EILISH closed out the 2021 virtual event with a performance of her biggest hits. Alongside her brother FINNEAS, she kicked off her set with her newest single “Therefore I Am,” followed by haunting renditions of “Everything I Wanted” and “My Future.”