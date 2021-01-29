Helberg

NASHVILLE-based live events promotion company OUTBACK PRESENTS has hired AMY HELBERG. She most recently served as VP/Booking for LIVE NATION in ATLANTA, and held previous positions at CONCERT/SOUTHERN PROMOTIONS and CHASTAIN PARK AMIPTHEATRE. She also booked the popular MUSIC MIDTOWN FESTIVAL for its first 10 years.

"We are so lucky to find someone with AMY's booking experience and history in the industry," said OUTBACK PRESENTS Pres. MIKE SMARDAK. "Especially someone who’s worked hand in hand with PETER CONLON, ALEX COOLEY, WILSON HOWARD, CHARLIE BRUSCO and the likes of such great promoters. Really looking forward to working with her."

"I am thrilled to be the newest member of the OUTBACK family and am looking forward to being a part of an organization that values their employees as much as they do the artists they work with," said HELBERG.

