Kicks Off Feb. 1st

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP has unveiled its latest COMMUNITY OF CARING INITIATIVE focused on diversity and inclusion. The initiative will feature on-air public service announcements, customized online content and in-car messaging utilizing QUU technology to underscore the importance of diversity and inclusion across the company’s 63 radio properties.

The campaign, which officially launches on MONDAY, FEBRUARY 1st, will shine the spotlight on BLACK HISTORY MONTH, WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH and diversity/belonging.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY commented, "Diversity, collaboration and respect are paramount to our core values. This initiative reflects the vision and philosophy my father, GEORGE, had when he founded the company 60 years ago. We are thrilled to launch this important initiative that promotes a culture of belonging and encourages, supports and reflects the communities we serve."

