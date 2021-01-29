Daniels (Photo: Erick Anderson/eafoto)

CHARLIE DANIELS' 2021 VOLUNTEER JAM has been rescheduled to WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18th at 7P (CT) at NASHVILLE's BRIDGESTONE ARENA. The show was rescheduled once before to FEBRUARY due to COVID-19 (NET NEWS 7/13/20), but has been pushed back again due to the ongoing pandemic. RANDY TRAVIS, CHRIS YOUNG, MICHAEL W. SMITH, LORRIE MORGAN, EXILE and ANTHONY CASTAGNA have been added to the previously announced lineup (NET NEWS 3/27/20), which also includes ALABAMA, RICKY SKAGGS, OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW, JUNIOR BROWN, and CECE WINANS.

"As much as we are disappointed that we have to move the VOLUNTEER JAM, we appreciate the fans sticking with us," said the late DANIELS' longtime manager, DAVID CORLEW. "We want to make sure everyone stays safe."

“It is such an honor to be part of such an amazing project in our great city of NASHVILLE, showcasing not only wonderful Country music but more importantly, celebrating the lifelong vision of a man like CHARLIE DANIELS," said OUTBACK PRESENTS Dir./Production DAVID LOWER. "He was one of the largest personalities in Country music, and used his voice to not only to bring Country artists together spreading great music around the world, but also to champion so many great humanitarian causes during his lifetime - especially the military and its selfless members who often are neglected and forgotten when they come back from their time serving. I look forward to being part of the great tradition of the VOLUNTEER JAM this year, and hopefully into the future."

