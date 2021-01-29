Wall Radio Staffers Flip Shifts

NEVERSINK MEDIA Classic Hits WALL-A (WALL RADIO)/POUGHKEEPSIE, NY - W231BP-FM 94.1/CHESTER, NY - W235BI-FM 94.9/MIDDLETOWN, NY - W289BE-FM 105.7/ELLENVILLE, NY midday host KATE BRANNAN has swapped shifts with morning host VAN RITSHIE.

Afternoon personality JIM FREY remains in place as does THE JIMMY HOWES SHOW at night.

RITSHIE commented, "After 53 years of doing morning radio, it will be great to sleep in and not have to get up before the roosters."

NEVERSINK MEDIA GM MARY RIDINGS added, "The key to a quality local business is not just adjusting to the needs of your customers but to your staff as well. KATE BRANNAN is a lifelong resident and started her broadcasting career at WALL in 1977. VAN RITSHIE started at WIZR/GLENS FALLS in 1968 and has worked at other Hudson Valley stations over the years. Each host brings a distinct, different flavor to our station that our listeners embrace."

« see more Net News