Sold

SEEHAFER BROADCASTING CORP. is selling News-Talk WFHR-A-W248DE/WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI and AC WLJY (Y105.5)/NEKOOSA, WI to HEART OF WISCONSIN MEDIA, LLC for $260,000.

In other filings with the FCC, WACO ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, LLC is selling Adult Hits KTJK (THE RAIDER 101.7)/HAWLEY-ABILENE, TX to WESTEX TELCO, LLC for $200,000.

Applying for STAs were INTERNATIONAL AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS, INC. (KTHO-A/SOUTH LAKE TAHOE CA, temporary site with wire antenna at reduced power after issues with licensed site's owner) and NORSAN CONSULTING AND MANAGEMENT, LLC (WNNR-A/JACKSONVILLE, FL, operation from one tower at lower power after losing tower in Hurricane Irma).

MY BRIDGE RADIO has requested an extension of its Silent STA for KMMJ-A/GRAND ISLAND, NE while it prepares the launch of its Spanish Contemporary Christian format.

And JAY BUNYARD's CARROLL COUNTY BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of KAKS/GOSHEN, AR and BUNYARD's HOG RADIO, INC. has closed on the sale of AC KBVA (LITE 106.5)/BELLA VISTA, AR; Country KCYT (96.7 THE COYOTE)/FAYETTEVILLE, AR; Classic Hits KFMD-F (STAR 101.5)/GREENLAND, AR; and K237GR/JOHNSON, AR to ROX RADIO GROUP, LLC for $3 million.

« see more Net News