Saturday January 30th on Nugs.net

NUGS.NET, a music platform for live concert streams and recordings, will be streaming shows from CAGE THE ELEPHANT and AARON LEE TASJAN from NASHVILLE this weekend.

This SATURDAY, JANUARY 30th, Grammy award-winning rock band CAGE THE ELEPHANT, will livestream this Saturday JANUARY 30th at 8p (ET) from the iconic BLACKBIRD STUDIO. Proceeds will serve as a fundraiser for the non-profit arts organization, BREAD & ROSES, which produces free, live music and entertainment for BAY AREA children, teens, adults, and elders who don’t have the ability to easily experience the uplifting power of the arts in any other way.

The following evening, SUNDAY, JANUARY 31st at 9p (ET), NUGS.NET will continue it’s streaming partnership with the famous venue, 3RD & LINDSLEY, to webcast a live performance from indie-folk, NEW WEST RECORDS recording artist, AARON LEE TASJAN.

All webcasts purchased via nugs.net can be viewed for 48 hours from the commencement of first viewing.

