Longtime BRISTOL BROADCASTING COMPANY Country WXBQ/Tri-Cities, TN/VA midday host REGGIE NEEL is retiring. After celebrating 40 years at the station last JUNE (NET NEWS 6/12/20), NEEL contracted COVID-19 and spent a month at home battling the virus. Since his recovery, NEEL has decided to step away from middays and spend time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He plans to continue his weekend Gospel show.

WXBQ MD/night host MARCUS BROOKS will fill the vacant spot left by NEEL beginning MONDAY, FEBRUARY 1st. The night show will be covered by longtime WXBQ overnight personality DRAKE STEVENS.

