NASHVILLE-based AVERAGE JOES ENTERTAINMENT is looking for a Marketing Account Mgr. Responsibilities of the position include developing strategic marketing initiatives and activities for assigned clients, managing and updating social media platforms, planning and building email marketing campaigns for assigned brands and more. Job requirements include a Bachelor's degree, excellent verbal and written communication skills, ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines, proficient skill in MICROSOFT OFFICE and ADOBE PHOTOSHOP, knowledge of social media platforms and a positive attitude.

