Debuts January 31st

TOWNSQUARE Alternative WRRV/POUGHKEEPSIE, NY debuts a new music show called "SUNDAY STUDIO CUTS" on SUNDAY, JANUARY 31st at 10p, hosted by PD/afternooner TAYLOR DICKSON. The hourlong show will feature up and coming alternative music.

DICKSON said, “There’s so much great music that doesn’t get regular airplay. SUNDAY STUDIO CUTS is a chance for us to showcase the newest in alternative, and bring in a younger demographic who love these songs already from streaming.”

The show will also include LOCAL ARTIST SPOTLIGHT, which features HUDSON VALLEY and tri-state area musicians. Each show will feature a Streaming Star that highlights an artist with millions of streams, THE FRESH PICK highlighting a song climbing up the charts, and will be featured on the STUDIO CUTS PODCAST.

