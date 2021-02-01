Heather Collins



ENTERCOM Hot AC KMXB (MIX 94.1)/LAS VEGAS, NV's HEATHER COLLINS announced on her social media platforms THURSDAY (1/28) she has picked up the midday shift at sister station Hot AC KRSK (105.1 THE BUZZ)/PORTLAND, OR. She can now be heard in LAS VEGAS from 10a to 2p and in PORTLAND from 9a to 2p.

HEATHER said on INSTAGRAM, "I’m so so so excited to finally grow my brand and be on in two markets! Thanks to ENTERCOM Format Captain STEVE SALHANY and KRSK PD SCOTT RODDY for believing in me!!! I start MONDAY!!! I’m also still on in VEGAS!!!

You can listen to HEATHER on either station on the RADIO.COM app.

« see more Net News