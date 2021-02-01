Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

The COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL will not take place at its scheduled time for the second year in a row. The fest's planned return for APRIL 9th-11th and 16th-18th has once again been canceled. DR. CAMERON KAISER, the Public Health Officer for RIVERSIDE COUNTY, where the event is held every year in INDIO, CA, made the announcement on TWITTER. The Country-focused STAGECOACH FESTIVAL, scheduled for the last two weekends in APRIL, was also canceled.

New dates for the festivals have not yet been announced.

The postponement marked the third time the massive two-weekend COACHELLA festival has had to change dates due to concerns over CORONAVIRUS. Last MARCH, the festival's APRIL 2020 dates with headliners TRAVIS SCOTT, FRANK OCEAN and RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE were postponed until early OCTOBER. Then, in JUNE, those dates were canceled as well.

Last year was the first since 2000 that COACHELLA did not take place. The festival previously took a gap year break between its 1999 debut and its 2001 return.

« see more Net News