B2B music licensing service BOPPER continues to innovate music licensing for advertisers. Their latest experiment, BOPPER VOICE ASSISTANT, is already gaining traction by making the identification and selection of pre-cleared tracks even easier for advertisers and brand managers to pair with their video and audio advertising.

BOPPER co-founder/VP Product & Partnerships PHIL MESSIER said, “It’s hard to be first at anything, but we’re the first music tool in the B2B space. There are so many tools for consumers, but the business side is still tied to desktops for the most part, and it’s just not a great experience. We are trying to break away from the track list, make it a more convenient experience for advertisers and brand managers using a much more intuitive discovery with A.I. and voice assistants.”



Unlike GOOGLE NEST or AMAZON’s ALEXA, BOPPER’s Voice Assistant is a hybrid model, meaning the assistant is paired with a visual platform. BOPPER’s voice-activated robo-assistant was designed using the GOOGLE ASSISTANT app, and is still in the developmental stage — but many of BOPPER’s early users have found startlingly good results on the first try.

Added MESSIER, “We have decades of experience and huge amounts of data on how brand managers search for music and tracks to fit their ad spots. We can leverage that data when designing our software, and that guided our design choices within the application.”

