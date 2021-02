Rubin

Former ENTERCOM Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES late-night jock RUBIN has added Station Imaging/Voice Duties for TOWNSQUARE Top 40 WKFR/KALAMAZOO, MI.

In addition to his VO duties, RUBIN is the countdown host at LIVEXLIVE's Weekly Alternative, ALT HITS, and 80s HITS.

RUBIN is repped by VOX, INC and ASP for VO work. You can reach RUBIN at Rubin gervin.rubin@gmail.com.

