WRMR Turns 10

Big congrats to CAPITOL BROADCASTING Alternative WRMR (COASTAL CAROLINA's MODERN ROCK 98.7)/GREENVILLE-JACKSONVILLE-WILMINGTON, NC on celebrating its 10th anniversary. The Alternative format launched JANUARY 3, 2011 on WRMR. Thanks to its 100,000 watt signal, WRMR covers NEW BERN, JACKSONVILLE, and WILMINGTON. The station takes massive pride in continuing to be locally programmed and hosted since its inception.

WRMR PD ERIC WHITE notes, “MODERN ROCK’s family tree of past programmers is full of amazing talent!”

DAN BINDER lead the rebranding, marketing, and programming of MODERN ROCK’s launch from 2011-2013. Previous PDs include: ROSS MAHONEY, PAUL CANNELL, and LAURA LEE.

"It always was a great sounding Alternative station, and connecting the bands to the fans gave MODERN ROCK a lot of credibility," said MAHONEY. "We were able to do stuff in WILMINGTON that WILMINGTON never had before.” MAHONEY pointed to MODERN ROCK FEST, where multi-band shows were brought to WILMINGTON headlined by CAGE THE ELEPHANT, PANIC! AT THE DISCO and CAPITOL CITIES.

CANNELL said, “Some of the most loyal fans anywhere! They came out in support of everything we did. Some of those listeners I still count as good friends that I still stay in touch with.”

"One of my best memories while at MODERN ROCK was achieving MEDIABASE status," noted LEE. "Such a distinctive station needed to not only influence COASTAL CAROLINA, but the charts as well. Here's to another 10 years!"

WHITE added, "I’m standing on the shoulders of giants, and the view is darn good from up here!”

The current MODERN ROCK 98.7 on-air staff celebrates in the studio (l-r) MICHAELA (PM Drive), RANDY SLACK (Host of The Morning Alternative), and JACK SPADE (Middays).

