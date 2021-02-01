Shawn Alexander

Twenty-five-year ALL ACCESS veteran SHAWN ALEXANDER has been promoted from VP/Editorial, Alternative Format Editor to the newly-created post of SVP/Strategy, Music Formats, Alternative Editor. In his new role he will continue to run the Alternative department, and will now assist ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER and all of the music promotion team members in strategizing and developing new products and areas of commerce and growth.

DENVER noted, "Speaking for the entire company, I am very proud of SHAWN's creativity and unstoppable drive to win. He does an outstanding job at Alternative as well as assisting with many overall editorial duties. Recently he drafted and developed our new 'Every Other Daily' eblast product for Alternative and Rock. Both have met with immediate client success and readership approval.

"SHAWN has got a great knack for sales, and I want him to begin to assist me by taking a more active role in helping all of our music format editors to maximize their editorial and marketing efforts," DENVER continued. "I look forward to strategizing with SHAWN on priorities to enhance all of our music formats to better serve our readers and clients."

ALEXANDER said, “I’m grateful for this new opportunity and challenge to help strengthen the footprint of ALL ACCESS. We have an amazing team and I’m incredibly excited about 2021 with the launch of our brand new email products -- Today’s Alternative and Today's Rock - Every Other Daily. I look forward to helping our team roll out these comprehensive new email products in other formats, and collaborating with JOEL and Dir./Finance & Chief HR Officer KYM MATHERS on other new ideas to help our partners at radio and records.”

« see more Net News