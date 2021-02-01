The Farrs (Photo: Debby Wong, Shutterstock.com)

Congratulations to BROKEN BOW RECORDS/NIGHT TRAIN RECORDS artist TYLER FARR and his wife, HANNAH FARR, who welcomed daughter HOLLIS CAROLINE FARR in FRANKLIN, TN on WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27th. She is their first child.

According to PEOPLE.com, the baby was born six weeks early at 4 lbs., 12 oz., and is spending some time in the neonatal intensive care unit before going home. “After some complications, we are excited and shocked that she is here six weeks early,” the couple told PEOPLE.

The FARRS announced the pregnancy and their MARCH due date last OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/27/20).

