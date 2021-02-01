Quinton

JIM QUINTON returns to the air at KARMA BROADCASTING’s block formatted WYYZ/JASPER, GA as host of an afternoon Country music show, effective TODAY (2/1). He has been the station’s PD/MD since 2013. WYYZ is also being re-branded from THE CROC to WISE 103.

The new gig is in addition to QUINTON’S other jobs as operator of internet station JIM’S MOUNTAIN COUNTRY and New Artist Advisor at CDX NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 1/8). His new show at WYYZ will feature Classic Country as well as some current and up-and-coming independent artists.

QUINTON’s background includes stints as PD/MD, Promotions Mgr. and midday personality at WPPL (MOUNTAIN COUNTRY RADIO)/BLUE RIDGE, GA; MD/air personality at WCHK/CANTON GA; afternoon driver at WRCD/DALTON, GA; and air personality at WEBS/CALHOUN, GA. On the record side, he’s done independent promotion for RICHEY PROMOTIONS, as well as several labels.

