Format Name Rebranded

On the heels of the MEDIABASE Music Charts recently changing its UAC chart name to R&B, ALL ACCESS has also made a similar adjustment.

ALL ACCESS Urban/R&B Editor SAM WEAVER said, “For a couple of years there’s been a discussion on renaming the UAC (Urban AC) charts. The listeners and the music in the 25–54-year-old demo is different than when the format first started.

“I’ve talked with programmers, music promotion executives, and musicians on the subject of another name for the format. The overwhelming majority agreed R&B is a better fit as the format continues to evolve.

“The format is becoming a mix of seasoned performers, new faces, and in some cases a fusion of R&B, Trap, and Hip-Hop.

“For some time, the stations who target fans of the format have used the term R&B in position statements, imaging, and slogans to describe the music. The consensus has been, 'It’s time to rebrand the format name.'”

