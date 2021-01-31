Cowherd

FOX SPORTS RADIO and FS1 host COLIN COWHERD is taking another run at curating a podcast network, again partnering with iHEARTMEDIA's PREMIERE NETWORKS on THE VOLUME podcast network, reports BLOOMBERG. COWHERD launched THE HERD PODCAST NETWORK with iHEARTMEDIA in 2018, the existence of which was not mentioned in the BLOOMBERG piece.

The new venture will include a new podcast to be hosted by COWHERD along with a basketball show hosted by social media personalities JOHN "LAJETHRO JENKINS" NICHOLS and TYLER "DRAGONFLY JONEZ" PURYEAR, who hosted "THE JENKINS & JONEZ PODCAST" for IHEARTRADIO through last NOVEMBER, and since then via PATREON, and a football show with former NFL cornerback and current FOX SPORTS NFL analyst AQIB TALIB, who currently co-hosts the "CALL TO THE BOOTH" podcast. Also hosting shows for the network will be ENTERCOM Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO afternoon co-host DANNY PARKINS and a sports betting show hosted by ALEX MONACO, host of the "SPORTS GAMBLING WITH MONEYLINE MONACO" podcast at iHEARTRADIO. The network has lined up FANDUEL as presenting sponsor.

COWHERD's previous podcast network included JOHN MIDDLEKAUFF's "3 AND OUT" and "ALL BALL WITH DOUG GOTTLIEB."

