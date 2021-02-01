MGK (photo: DFree-Shutterstock)

INTERSCOPE artist MACHINE GUN KELLY's first "SATURDAY Night Live" appearance started with him sweeping girlfriend MEGAN FOX off her feet and carrying her into 30 ROCKEFELLER PLAZA for the performance of "SNL" this past SATURDAY (1/3O) -- check it out here.

MGK rocked the house with a performances of "My Ex's Best Friend," and in his second performance, he slowed it down for the song "Lonely," a song about his father, who died last JULY.

And for the closing, MGK clowned with his bud, "SNL" cast member Pete Davidson, as he squatted down to pick up DAVIDSON and pulled him over his shoulder, sending both of them into an unrehearsed tumble off the stage. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Check it all out here:

