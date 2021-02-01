Signs Up For Triton Services

ALL THINGS COMEDY, the podcast network and content production company founded by comedians BILL BURR and AL MADRIGAL, has signed up for TRITON DIGITAL's OMNY STUDIO platform and Podcast Metrics measurement.

“ATC is committed to creating a variety of content and unique opportunities. Aligning with the best tools is critical to our success,” said ATC VP/Marketing RUSSELL WEISSMAN. “TRITON DIGITAL’s OMNY STUDIO platform and Podcast Metrics service are relied upon and trusted by the top publishers in the industry. We look forward to working with the TRITON team in leveraging their powerful technology to support our acceleration in addition to increasing our distribution partnerships and revenue.”

“We are pleased to provide ALL THINGS COMEDY with the tools and data they need to continue to create and distribute content that makes people laugh,” said TRITPN DIGITAL Pres./Market Development JOHN ROSSO. “We are confident that the data and insights from our Podcast Metrics platform will enable them to analyze and optimize their distribution efforts while furthering their visibility with advertisers.”

ATC is home to several leading comedy podcasts, including BURR's own "MONDAY MORNING PODCAST" and (with BERT KREISCHER) "THE BILL BERT PODCAST," "THE DOLLOP," and shows with DOUG STANHOPE, TOM PAPA, RON FUNCHES, BROOKS WHEELAN, MAZ JOBRANI, MELISSA VILLASENOR, EDDIE PEPITONE, ALONZO BODDEN, and many others. The company also produces standup specials airing on NETFLIX and COMEDY CENTRAL.

