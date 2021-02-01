Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: Ariana 'positions' #1 For 7th Week, '34+35' Goes Top 5; Olivia Rodrigo Top 10; Bieber/Blanco, Ritt Momney, Ava Max, Derulo/Levine Lead Debuts

* ARIANA GRANDE holds the top spot with "positions," for a 7th straight week

* JUSTIN BIEBER & BENNY BLANCO score another gain of 1000+ spins with "Lonely," as the song remains at 4* but is just 1300 from #1

* ARIANA GRANDE has two in the top 5 as "34+35" jumps 7*-5*, is up +2088 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO vaults into the top10, in just her third week with "drivers license," up 19*-10* and +3359 spins

* RITT MOMNEY goes 14*-13* with "Put Your Records On," and is up another 1224 spins - scoring another 1000+ spin gain

* THE WEEKND enters the top 20 with "Save Your Tears," rising 21*-19* and is up 589 spins

* AVA MAX has the top debut at 31* with "My Head & My Heart," up 1296 spins

* JASON DERULO and ADAM LEVINE enter at 34* with "Lifetime," at +1370 spins

* CJ debuts at 40* with "Whoopty"

Rhythmic: Pop Smoke Holds Top Spot; Megan Runner Up; Bad Bunny/Jhay Cortez Top 10; Saweetie/Doja, Jack Harlow Top 15; Ariana, Young Bleu, Kid Laroi Top 20

* POP SMOKE scores a 2nd week at #1 with "What You Know Bout Love"

* MEGAN THEE STALLION is the runner up with "Body," up 3*-2* and is up 756 spins

* CJ is one of several songs up over 500 spins this week as "Whoopty" goes 8*-7* and is +590

* BAD BUNNY and JHAY CORTEZ go top 10 with "Dakiti," moving 11*-10* at +442 spins

* SAWEETIE is top 15 with "Best Friend," featuring DOJA CAT, up 18*-14* and +677 spins

* JACK HARLOW's "Tyler Herro" moves 17*-15* and is +177 spins

* ARIANA GRANDE vaults 27*-17* with "34+35," up 707 spins in the 3rd week on the chart

* YUNG BLEU is top 20, rising 25*-18* with "You're Mines Still," featuring DRAKE, at +451 spins

* THE KID LAROI is the third entry to the top 20 with "So Done," motoring 21*-19* and +124 spins

* ERICA BANKS vaults 36*-24* with "Buss It," up 829 spins

* LIL BABY lands the top debut at 32* with "On Me," up 394 spins

* SZA enters at 34* with "Good Days," up 352 spins

* NAV (featuring GUNNA), FAT JOE (featuring DJ KHALED and AMORPHOUS), and EARTHGANG also land debuts as well

Urban: Rod Wave New #1; BRS Kash Top 3; Saweetie/Jhene Top 5; Internet Money Top 10; Ella Mai Top 15; Lil Baby, Jack Harlow Top 20

* ROD WAVE takes over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Rags2Riches," featuring ATR Son Son, up 733 spins

* BRS KASH enters the top 3, climbing 4*-3* with "Th***t Baby (Go Baby)," up 414 spins

* SAWEETIE cracks the top 5, soaring 9*-4* with "Back To The Streets," featuring JHENE AIKO, up 560 spins

* INTERNET MONEY goes top 10 with "Lemonade," moving 12*-10*, featuring GUNNA, DON TOLIVER and NAV, up 294 spins

* ELLA MAI is top 15 with "Not Another Love Song," rising 17*-14* and +230 spins

* LIL BABY goes top 20 in his third week with "On Me," up 26*-19* and is +508 spins

* JACK HARLOW also is top 20 with "Tyler Herro," moving 21*-20* and up 261 spins

* A big debut for ERICA BANKS at 27* with "Buss It," up 654 spins

* MORRAY debuts at 30* with "Quicksand," up 668 spins

* KALAN FRFR, RUSS (featuring LIL BABY), FRENCH MONTANA (featuring JACK HARLOW), and POP SMOKE

Hot AC: Justin Bieber Holds Top Spot; 24kGoldn/Iann Dior, Dua Lipa Grow Inside Top 10; Bieber/Blanco Top 15; The Weeknd Up 400+ Spins; Rodrigo Top 20

* JUSTIN BIEBER and CHANCE THE RAPPER hold the top spot with "Holy" for a 2nd week

* 24KGOLDN and IANN DIOR move 5*-4* "Mood," up +261 spins

* DUA LIPA is up 203 spins and rises 8*-6* with "Levitating"

* ARIANA GRANDE is closing in on the top 10 with "positions," up 13*-11* and is +161 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER and BENNY BLANCO are top 15 with "Lonely," up 16*-15* and is up 230 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO goes top 20 with "drivers license," rising 25*-20* and surges 934 spins

* JASON DERULO and ADAM LEVINE have the top debut at 28* with "Lifestyle," up 533 spins

* ARIANA GRANDE surges 39*-31* with "34+35," up 134 spins

* PASSENGER and FORREST BLAKK also debut

Active Rock: Five Finger Take Top Spot; Royal Blood Top 3; Asking Alexandria, Smith & Myers Top 10; Pretty Reckless Top 15

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH take the top spot with "Living The Dream," and are +109 spins

* ROYAL BLOOD hits the top 3 with "Trouble's Coming," moving 4*-3* and is +94 spins

* ASKING ALEXANDRIA enters the top 10, rising 11*-8* with "They Don't Know What We Want," at +54 spins

* SMITH & MYERS moves inside the top 10 as well with "Not Mad Enough," rising 12*-10*

* PRETTY RECKLESS goes top 15 with a 17*-14* jump for "And So It Went" - up 185 spins

* AC/DC is top 20 with "Realize," moving 25*-20* and is +212 spins

* COREY TAYLOR surges 30*-22* with "Samantha's Gone," up 189 spins

* SEETHER scores the top debut at 28* with "Bruised And Bloodied," up 169 spins

* DEFTONES enter at 32* with "Ceremony," up 127 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS and BLACK CROWES also debut this week

Alternative: Billie Eilish New #1; Cage Top 3; Grandson Top 10; Kennyhoopla, Travis Barker and Foushee Top 15

* BILLIE EILISH take over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Therefore I Am"

* CAGE THE ELEPHANT also enters the top 3 with "Skin And Bones (Mix 2020,)" up 5*-3* and +308 spins

* GLASS ANIMALS are up 225 spins and move 10*-7* with "Heat Waves"

* GRANDSON go top 10 with "Dirty," up 12*-10* at +106 spins

* KENNYHOOPLA, TRAVIS BARKER enter the top 15, up 17*-13* with "Estella," up 166 spins

* FOUSHEE surges into the top 15 and moves 23*-15* with "Deep End," up 212 spins

* WEEZER soars 39*-17* with "All My Favorite Songs," up 549 spins

* ALMOST MONDAY also goes top 20 with "Broken People," moving 22*-20*

* FOO FIGHTERS score the top debut at 28* with "Waiting On A War," up 393 spins

* PHOEBE BRIDGERS and DAYGLOW also debut

Triple A: Bakar Scores Back To Back #1's; Kings Of Leon Top 3; Cannons, Michiganders Top 10

* Newcomer BAKAR scores back to back chart toppers as "1st Time" moves 3*-1* - as he tops the chart with his first two releases

* KINGS OF LEON surge into the top 3 with "The Bandit," up 8*-3* and are +88 spins

* CANNONS enter the top 10 with "Fire For You," up 12*-9* and is +33 spins

* MICHIGANDER also goes top 10 with "Let Down"

* BLEACHERS go top 15 with "Chinatown," featuring BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

* MATT BERNINGER hits the top 20 with "One More Second"

* FOO FIGHTERS debut at 26* with "Waiting On A War"

* TAYLOR SWIFT enters at 28* with "coney island," featuring THE NATIONAL

