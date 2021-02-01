Promotions

URBAN ONE has promoted three local market managers in its RADIO ONE radio division to VP/Radio. CINCINNATI Station Manager DANIEL ABERCROMBIE, COLUMBUS Station Manager KIMBERLY KYLE, and PHILADELPHIA GM EZIO TORRES have received the new corporate VP stripes.

RADIO ONE CEO DAVID KANTOR said, "I am delighted to celebrate the achievements and recognize the outstanding efforts of DAN, KIM, and EZIO. They earned the promotion to Vice President with their strong management capabilities, especially in 2020. Not only have they continued to improve their operations, but each made their 2020 budget in what can only be described as an unprecedented year. Under their leadership, each market beat their MILLER KAPLAN Metrics in Local, National, Total Spot, Digital, and Total Revenues."

ABERCROMBIE, who joined the company as LSM in 2015, said, "The importance of radio as a means of serving our local communities cannot be understated. I am humbled for the recognition but truly proud of our entire CINCINNATI team with how they persevered in 2020 and excited to continue the journey with them. But also, it is an honor just to be surrounded by great people every day as a whole at URBAN ONE, and I am just very thankful."

KYLE, who was named to head the COLUMBUS market after returning to the company in 2017, said, "URBAN ONE and the COLUMBUS team are amazingly resilient. Our people just know how to get it done! It's an honor and a privilege to be surrounded by some of the greatest minds in the business and to represent this audience every day!"

TORRES said, "I am excited and thrilled to be recognized by the company! I am also humbled because the acknowledgment should go to every member of the PHILADELPHIA market team ---one of the best teams with which I have had the pleasure to be associated."

Abercrombie, Kyle, Torres (Photos: LinkedIn)

