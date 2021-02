Top 20 National Sports Talkers

BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA has kicked off its sixth year of Top 20 rankings in sports radio with TODAY's release of the BSM Top 20 National Radio Shows of 2020 rankings. topped again by FOX SPORTS RADIO's COLIN COWHERD, 37 points ahead of FOX SPORTS RADIO's DAN PATRICK in the voting among PDs and executives at sports radio stations and broadcasters nationwide.

The Top 20:

"THE HERD WITH COLIN COWHERD," FOX SPORTS RADIO "THE DAN PATRICK SHOW," FOX SPORTS RADIO "THE PAT MCAFEE SHOW," SIRIUSXM/MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ," ESPN RADIO (now independent) "THE JIM ROME SHOW," CBS SPORTS RADIO "GREENY (MIKE GREENBERG)," ESPN RADIO "OUTKICK THE COVERAGE WITH CLAY TRAVIS," FOX SPORTS RADIO "THE PAUL FINEBAUM SHOW," ESPN RADIO "MAD DOG UNLEASHED," CHRISTOPHER "MAD DOG" RUSSO, SIRIUSXM MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO "THE D.A. SHOW," DAMON AMENDOLARA, CBS SPORTS RADIO "SCHEIN ON SPORTS," ADAM SCHEIN, SIRIUSXM MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO "TIKI AND TIERNEY," TIKI BARBER and BRANDON TIERNEY, CBS SPORTS RADIO "MORNING MEN," EVAN COHEN and MIKE BABCHIK, SIRIUSXM MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO "THE MAX KELLERMAN SHOW," ESPN RADIO "THE DOUG GOTTLIEB SHOW," FOX SPORTS RADIO "FREDDIE AND FITZSIMMONS," FREDDIE COLEMAN and IAN FITZSIMMONS, ESPN RADIO "THE ODD COUPLE," ROB PARKER and CHRIS BROUSSARD, FOX SPORTS RADIO "THE BEN MALLER SHOW," FOX SPORTS RADIO "THE YAK WITH BIG CAT," (DAN KATZ), BARSTOOL SPORTS

The next five included ESPN RADIO's SPAIN & FITZ, FOX SPORTS RADIO's JASON SMITH, SIRIUSXM NFL RADIO's "MOVIN' THE CHAINS," SIRIUSXM ESPNU RADIO's "THE FIRST TEAM," and VSiN's "THE LOMBARDI LINE."

