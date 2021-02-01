Paul Jacobs

In TODAY's blog post, JACAPPS and JACOBS MEDIA Pres. PAUL JACOBS guests for FRED JACOBS and writes, "As we turned the corner to 2021, there was a lot of optimism that life could (should?) get better. Even pessimists believed that at minimum, things couldn’t get worse. There is a vaccine being distributed – actually now, several – pitchers and catchers report in just a matter of days, and the economy will rebound. We’ll get back on airplanes, go out to dinner, attend a conference, and maybe even take in a ballgame.

"I believe all of that is true, and despite some bumps with the vaccine rollout, we are finally on a path where we can see a clearing in the distance –where things will return to 'normal' – the lives we were living one year ago."

