Chernoff

Longtime ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK Brand Manager and ENTERCOM Sports Format Captain MARK CHERNOFF is stepping down after almost 30 years at the helm.

A memo to staff from SVP/Market Mgr. CHRIS OLIVIERO said that CHERNOFF will be exiting later this year after a successor has been chosen. CHERNOFF, OLIVIERO wrote, will be on the search committee and will continue as an advisor once the transition is complete, and will proceed with business as usual until then. "When people think of WFAN, names like IMUS, ‘MIKE & THE MAD DOG’ or BOOMER often come to mind, but no name has been more responsible for the consistent excellence of THE FAN than 'CHERNOFF,'" he added.

