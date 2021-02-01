Kat & Alex (Photo: Doltyn Snedden)

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE has signed Country/Latin duo KAT & ALEX to a record deal. The newly-married duo, comprised of KAT and ALEX GEORGIA, released English and Spanish versions of their debut song, "How Many Times," in OCTOBER. Watch the music video here.

The couple, who competed separately on Season 18 of ABC-TV's "American Idol," recently signed a publishing deal with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE and a management deal with THE AMG (NET NEWS 10/28/20).

“Joining the SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE family is truly a dream come true for us,” said the duo in a joint statement. “From our very first meeting, this team has shown so much passion and excitement for our music, and we just know that we are going to accomplish amazing things together! We are so excited to get back in the studio and start working on new music!”

