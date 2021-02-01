Podcasts

MIFFLIN COUNTY COMMUNICATIONS Rock WCHX, Oldies-Soft AC WKVA-A-W262DO (GOLD HITS WKVA), and Country WVNW (STAR COUNTRY 96.7)/LEWISTOWN, PA have launched a podcast initiative with local podcasts using the cluster's talent pool. The shows include "ROADTRIP PA," "CHX SPORTS MIX," "DESTINATION: OTHERSIDE," "HARD ROCK & HEAVY HOPS," "OVERTHINKING MOVIES," and "DUMMIES ON A DIRT CLOD."

Market Manager ANTHONY PEIFFER said, “ I’m proud to announce our podcast offerings to the local and wider listening audience. We have a great bunch of air talent at our stations, and the creativity they have shown with this initiative has been nothing less than amazing. We look forward to this additional ‘arrow in our quiver’ to allow local businesses in our community to directly sponsor our podcast offerings creating additional, much needed, revenue opportunities for our company.”

« see more Net News