Auerbach (Photo: Laura Partain)

CONCORD has entered into a long-term, exclusive joint venture with EASY EYE SOUND, the label founded by The BLACK KEYS’ frontman, DAN AUERBACH. Under this worldwide partnership, CONCORD will release all-new recordings made for EASY EYE SOUND and will distribute all catalog albums that have reverted or will revert to the label during the course of the venture. The partnership will operate under the EASY EYE SOUND label name and logo, which will release 12 albums in 2021.

“It doesn’t matter if we’re talking about the BLACK KEYS, the recording studio or the record label he owns, DAN AUERBACH has a nose for musical magic,” said AMERICAN SONGWRITER of the musician, producer, and his label.

"When I founded EASY EYE SOUND a decade ago, it was a meant as home base for my musical vision and as a way to discover and support artists I believe in,” commented AUERBACH. “It's exciting to see the record label and recording studio evolve and begin a worldwide partnership with the fine folks at CONCORD.”

“I'm thrilled to partner with DAN and his label EASY EYE SOUND,” said CONCORD Chief Label Executive TOM WHALLEY. “DAN's passion runs through EASY EYE'S in-housesongwriting, production, and the overall cohesive vision of the label. He brings a stellar roster and a committed staff under the leadership of TOM OSBORN. EASY EYE SOUND will be a great addition to CONCORD RECORDED MUSIC's group of labels, and the partnership will give DAN and his artists a global platform of opportunity. I look forward to great things.”

Named after AUERBACH's recording studio in 2017, the EASY EYE SOUND label is home to a wide range of artists. In this short time, the label has released over 20 albums to critical acclaim, garnering seven GRAMMY® nominations including four for YOLA’s breakout hit Walk Through Fire and one for BENTONIA bluesman JIMMY “DUCK” HOLMES album CYPRESS GROVE. An eight-time GRAMMY® winner himself, DAN has also earned two Producer of the Year nominations in the last two years, one of them for producing, co-writing, and performing on MARCUS KING’s GRAMMY®-nominated EL DORADO (FANTASY RECORDS) and a songwriting nod for his work on YOLA’s debut. EASY EYES’ roster also includes country legend JOHN ANDERSON and BAY AREA rockers SHANNON AND THE CLAMS.

