Pendergrass (Photo: Steve Lowry)

NASHVILLE-based artist development and publishing company BACK BLOCKS MUSIC has signed BLAKE PENDERGRASS to an exclusive, worldwide publishing agreement. PENDERGRASS, a NORTH CAROLINA native, is the company's flagship songwriter who joins on the heels of success with his first major cut, "865," appearing on MORGAN WALLEN's "Dangerous: The Double Album." PENDERGRASS is represented by BMI.

Launched last fall (NET NEWS 11/30/20), BACK BLOCKS MUSIC made news last week for signing Country artist LILY ROSE in a joint venture deal with BIG LOUD RECORDS and REPUBLIC RECORDS (NET NEWS 1/25).



“From the very first playlist of demos I heard I became a fan of BLAKE’s and knew I needed to work with him," said BACK BLOCKS MUSIC Founder/CEO RAKIYAH MARSHALL. "I loved his dynamic songwriting, work ethic, and the versatile network of writers he is building. It felt like a perfect fit. I am thrilled to have BLAKE be a part of the BACK BLOCKS family and the first publishing client. There are big things to come and I’m excited for our future together.”



“From the moment I met RAKIYAH I knew that she was the exact kind of person that I wanted to work with,” said PENDERGRASS. “She is strategic, driven, and connected, yet she still manages to be incredibly kind. From the beginning it was clear that she understood me and my music and that she was committed to bringing my career to new heights. I am so thankful to be able to call BACK BLOCKS my publishing home!”

