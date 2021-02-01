Bryan

LUKE BRYAN, BRANDI CARLILE and ERIC CHURCH are among the performers for VERIZON WIRELESS' SUPER BOWL LV after-party, "The Big Concert for Small Business," an event designed to shed light on small businesses. All three artists are set to take the stage for the SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 7th concert, hosted by TIFFANY HADDISH, scheduled to begin at 11p (ET). Additional featured performers include ALICIA KEYS, BRITTANY HOWARD, CHRISTINA AGUILERA, H.E.R., JAZMINE SULLIVAN and MILEY CYRUS.

“I am excited to be a part of VERIZON’s "The Big Concert for Small Business,” said BRYAN. “Small businesses are such an important part of our communities ... We need to make sure we are continuing to support them, and I love that VERIZON has stayed committed to raise awareness on their behalf.”

The show will be livestreamed on YAHOO, FIOS, @VERIZON on TWITTER, TWITCH, YOUTUBE and TIKTOK, and broadcast on BET, CBS Sports Network, CMT, MTV2 and MTV Live, as well as aired on iHEART and SIRIUSXM.

In support, VERIZON is encouraging fans to share their favorite small businesses for a chance for them to be virtually spotlighted during the event. Entries can be submitted via TWITTER from TODAY (2/1) through SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 7th using #BigConcertSmallBiz. Additionally, VERIZON is supporting a text-to-give campaign allowing users on any carrier to text SMALLBIZ to 20222 to make a one-time donation of $10 to nonprofit Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), which focuses on business owners in historically underserved communities

« see more Net News