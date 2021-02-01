Smith

After longtime host of FRIENDS OF MVY Triple A WMVY (MVYRADIO)/MARTHA’S VINEYARD-CAP COD’S specialty show, THE LOCAL MUSIC CAFÉ,’ ALISON HAMMOND announced her retirement, the station went on a search for a new host

They have settled on MATT SMITH, who is Managing Dir./CLUB PASSIM in CAMBRIDGE. SMITH has been on panels, juries and committees at the FALCON RIDGE FOLK FESTIVAL, FOLK ALLIANCE INTERNATIONAL and the NORTHEAST REGIONAL FOLK ALLIANCE. He has also served two terms on the Board of Directors of FOLK ALLIANCE INTERNATIONAL and is a former President of that board. He currently teaches Venue Management at BERKLEE ONLINE.

MVYRADIO Ex. Dir./PG PJ FINN said, “When ALISON announced the end of her run, we brainstormed some ideas trying to think of the perfect person who could bring an ear for up-and-coming talent and a passion for sharing musical discoveries. With those parameters in mind, all signs quickly pointed to MATT SMITH.”



SMITH said, “I’m honored to be bringing local music from throughout NEW ENGLAND to MVYRADIO’s airwaves. I respect and appreciate the work that ALISON’s done and am thrilled to take the reins of this program. There are so many artists I love, whose songs I can’t wait to share with MVYRADIO’s audience.”



THE LOCAL MUSIC CAFÉ has run on MVYRADIO for decades. The show airs every TUESDAY at 9p ET and repeats on SUNDAY at 8p ET. Shows are archived at MVYRADIO.org/archives. SMITH’s debut program airs this TUESDAY (2/2)

« see more Net News