Radio Included

GRAY TELEVISION's $925 million acquisition of QUINCY MEDIA's television stations also includes QUINCY's News-Talk WGEM-A-W255CY (WGEM SPORTS RADIO) and News-Talk WGEM-F (NEWS/TALK 105)/QUINCY, IL. The deal has yet to appear in the FCC database.

In the deal, GRAY is acquiring ABC and NBC affiliate WPTA-TV and CW affiliate WISE-TV/FORT WAYNE, IN; NBC/ABC/CW affiliate WEEK-TV/PEORIA, IL; NBC and CW affiliate WREX-TV/ROCKFORD, IL; NBC/CBS affiliate KBJR-TV and CW affiliate KDLH-TV/DULUTH, MN and KBJR satellite KRII-TV/CHISHOLM, MN; NBC and CW affiliate KTIV-TV/SIOUX CITY, IA; NBC and CW affiliate KTTC-TV/ROCHESTER, MN; CBS and CW affiliate WBNG-TV/BINGHAMTON, NY; NBC and CW affiliate WVVA-TV/BLUEFIELD, WV; HEROES & ICONS affiliate WSJV-TV/SOUTH BEND, IN; and NBC/FOX/CW affiliate WGEM-TV/QUINCY, IL.

GRAY will spin off some QUINCY stations including NBC affiliate KVOA-TV/TUCSON; ABC affiliate WKOW-TV/MADISON, WI; ABC affiliate WAOW-TV/WAUSAU, WI-WMOW-TV/CRANDON, WI-WYOW-TV/EAGLE RIVER, WI; ABC/CW affiliate WXOW-TV/LA CROSSE, WI-WQOW-TV/EAU CLAIRE, WI; ABC affiliate WSIL-TV/HARRISBURG, IL-KPOB-TV/POPLAR BLUFF, MO; and NBC/CW affiliate KWWL-TV/WATERLOO-CEDAR RAPIDS, IA.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for Silent STAs were INTELLI LLC (WAZX-A/SMYRNA-ATLANTA, GA, KCLE-A-K239CC/BURLESON-DALLAS, TX, K226BM/CLEBURNE, TX, and KKOV-A/VANCOUVER, WA-PORTLAND, OR, "going silent due to difficulties created by the COVID-19 virus") and LIGHT OF LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. (WMDR-A-W265DP/AUGUSTA, ME, AM has RF interference problem and translator is silent while AM is off the air).

