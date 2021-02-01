Mark Neiter

ALL ACCESS has learned that longtime INTERSCOPE, GEFFEN, A&M RECORDS Nat'l Promotion exec MARK NEITER has left the label.

NEITER told ALL ACCESS, "My last day was FRIDAY (1/29). It was 24-1/2 wonderful years with the label. I am proud of what we were able to accomplish from breaking EMINEM & 50 CENT to LADY GAGA and most recently BILLIE EILISH. I want to thank INTERSCOPE, especially BRENDA and CHRIS, for the opportunity and look forward to my next chapter.

"I can be reached going forward at this email address mneiter@roadrunner.com and my cell remains the same (310) 428-1562."

« see more Net News