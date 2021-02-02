Growth

SKYVIEW NETWORKS' busy recent months included the addition of several new hires and promotions as the company takes on new network sales deals with THE WEATHER CHANNEL, AP, HUBBARD BROADCASTING, and "CARMEN'S CALLS," bringing SKYVIEW's weekly reach to 153 million listeners and over 9,000 affiliate relationships.

The staff changes include former MIDWEST TV News-Talk KFMB-A-Rock KFMB-F/SAN DIEGO LSM/NSM KRISTIN KRAHL upped from Network Sales Audio Manager to Director of Network Sales; NICHOLAS MANISCALCO and HAILEY HOLE as Managers of Traffic Audio; veteran traffic anchor/producer CHUCK ROWE and JULIE WHITLOW as Managers of Production Services; LANI MARTINEZ upped to Manager of Business Analytics and Executive Services; and former intern THOR BLACK coming on as Associate of Research. The company has also added veteran affiliate sales executive RON RIVLIN and CHRIS MARTINEZ for affiliate sales and RAUL "RICO" COLINDRES, who has been consulting the company, as VP/Content Development and Syndication.



“In 2020, we took the time to learn and engage with each of our new partners, exploring all the possibilities and synergies we could leverage together,” said Pres./COO STEVE JONES. “Moving into 2021, we are thrilled to bring these powerful networks to our advertisers, which will enhance our portfolio in reach, key markets, and expanded inventory opportunities with one-of-a-kind integrations.”



EVP JEANNE-MARIE CONDO said, “The addition of THE WEATHER CHANNEL, AP, HUBBARD BROADCASTING and CARMEN’S CALLS positions SKYVIEW to command half the total audience reach in America and our strong music platform dominates with audiences A18-49 and 25-54. We are so proud to be the home of the largest news, weather and talk network in the country and continue to strive for the best in the client experience and ROI. It’s very exciting!”

