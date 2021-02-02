Dr. Shawna Cooper-Gibson

SETON HALL UNIVERSITY's student-run Active Rock WSOU/ SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, is celebrating BLACK HISTORY MONTH with a series of special programming and digital events to celebrate and highlight the many contributions of AFRICAN-AMERICAN students, staff, alumni, and memorable individuals.

In FEBRUARY, WSOU will honor BLACK HISTORY MONTH by shining a spotlight on BLACK artists through its regular on-air programming and social media, including TOM MORELLO from RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, guitarist WILL SWAN, and singer COREY GLOVER, among many others.

On SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20th at 8:30a (ET), WSOU’s public affairs programming will host notable SETON HALL individuals such as Dr. SHAWNA COOPER-GIBSON, who is the university’s VP/Student Services. COOPER-GIBSON who also co-chairs the UNIVERSITY’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, will be the guest on “Thank God For MONDAY” for a conversation about BLACK HISTORY MONTH and SETON HALL’s recently enhanced diversity efforts.

“I am BLACK History. We are BLACK History,” said COOPER-GIBSON. “FEBRUARY is set aside to focus on the global contributions of people of AFRICAN descent, whose culture, impact, history, relevance, innovation, and beauty is something all people should actively acknowledge and celebrate, throughout the month and all year long.”

