Cool Music For A Cool Place

VERMONT BROADCAST ASSOCIATES have announced the launched of a Triple A station to serve NORTHEASTERN VERMONT and the WHITE MOUNTAINS of NEW HAMPSHIRE. WSTJ (THE TRAIL 104.1)/ST. JOHNSBURY, VT will cater to the folks in this recreational area filled with ski trails, bike trails, hiking trails and more.

VERMONT BROADCAST ASSOCIATES President BRUCE JAMES said, “THE TRAIL will play unpretentious music for an unpretentious natural area of AMERICA.” The station will also simulcast on 1340 AM.

Reach the station at (802) 626-9800, or trailfm@gmail.com. The station’s address is:

WSTJ

PO Box 97

39 Church St.

Lyndonville, VT 05851

