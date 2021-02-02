On The Air, NOW!

Changes came this week to TOWNSQUARE MEDIA's KLEN/CHEYENNE, WY, as the station ends its simulcast of sister Country KCGY (Y95)/LARAMIE, WY and rebrands as Top 40 106.3 NOW-FM. The call letters remain unchanged.

Using the slogan "CHEYENNE's Hit Music Station," the station will host the JUBAL SHOW in mornings. Middays will be handled by CHRISTINE, from sister HOT AC WLHT/GRAND RAPIDS, MI. Brand Manager JON 'JAX' KLEEMAN will host afternoons, in addition to his morning show on Y95. Nights will be covered by POP CRUSH and host KAYLA THOMAS.

