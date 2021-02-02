Joel Burke

FIRST DALLAS MEDIA Contemporary Christian KCBI (90.9)/DALLAS announced that after eight years, JOEL BURKE would no longer serve as PD. JOEL’s final day at the station will be FEBRUARY 15th. The station will begin its search to fill the open position in the coming weeks.

BURKE shared, “After eight years of being PD at KCBI, I am walking away in a couple of weeks! I have run the race well and now it's time to run a new race! I'm not done yet! Thy will be done! I've always tried to make a difference in my staff and listeners! I can walk away knowing that's been accomplished! GOD bless you friends and be strong in the LORD!”

« see more Net News