-
Entercom/Las Vegas OM And KLUC PD JB King & Wife, Lauren Welcome Baby Lucas
February 2, 2021 at 4:46 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Congratulations to ENTERCOM/LAS VEGAS OM and KLUC PD JB KING and his wife, LAUREN on the birth of their son, LUCAS ALEXANDER. LUCAS was born FRIDAY, 1/29 and weighed in at 6 lbs 11 oz.
Proud pops, KING tells ALL ACCESS that LAUREN, and LUCAS are doing great and his big brothers, THOMAS and CHRISTIAN are extremely excited about their baby brother.