Baby Lucas

Congratulations to ENTERCOM/LAS VEGAS OM and KLUC PD JB KING and his wife, LAUREN on the birth of their son, LUCAS ALEXANDER. LUCAS was born FRIDAY, 1/29 and weighed in at 6 lbs 11 oz.

Proud pops, KING tells ALL ACCESS that LAUREN, and LUCAS are doing great and his big brothers, THOMAS and CHRISTIAN are extremely excited about their baby brother.

« see more Net News