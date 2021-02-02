3/11 At 2p (ET)

THE INFINITE DIAL 2021 from EDISON RESEARCH and TRITON DIGITAL is slated to take place on THURSDAY, MARCH 11th at 2p (ET), and registration is now open.

Presenters EDISON SVP TOM WEBSTER and TRITON Pres./Market Development JOHN ROSSO will once again showcase findings on digital media consumption in the U.S.

"The Infinite Dial has become the survey of record for digital media over its 24-year history, and with COVID-19-imposed quarantines and other disruptions in our daily lives, there has never been a more important time to chronicle how Americans are spending their time and to track the changes in those behaviors,” said WEBSTER.

“We are pleased to unveil the results of the 2021 Infinite Dial Study, providing broadcasters, online audio publishers, podcasters, advertisers, and the financial community with updated data around Americans’ consumption of streaming radio, online music, and podcasts, as well as the usage of smart speakers and more,” said ROSSO.

New to webinar this year is the opportunity for viewers of the study to become involved by submitting a video of themselves asking questions around podcasting, audio streaming, device usage, social media trends, radio, or other items related to THE INFINITE DIAL. WEBSTER and ROSSO will select a few entries to air and answer during the live event.

This year the report continues to measure a number of trends in media usage and consumption habits around streaming media, podcasting, radio, mobile media, smart speakers, social media behaviors, and more.

