EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION's podcast network ACCESSMORE is adding "THE PAULA FARIS PODCAST" TODAY (2/2). Season one of the show, hosted by the former ABC "GOOD MORNING AMERICA" news anchor and "THE VIEW" co-host and "JOURNEYS OF FAITH" podcast host, will include interviews with guests including CANDACE CAMERON BURE, KATHIE LEE GIFFORD, MARKA TAYLOR, and JENNA BUSH HAGER.

"Like so many, my family and I are in a new season of life, one filled with unexpected change," said FARIS. "It's my hope that this podcast helps all of us find our footing… together."

"EMF and ACCESSMORE are honored to welcome this top, trusted journalist and EMMY Award-winning broadcaster to our team," said EMF Chief Content Officer JIM HOUSER. "PAULA has built her career on measured, factual reporting, while also walking out faith and grace under pressure at the network television level. Her commitment to Christ, humility and kindness on and off the mic are inspiring. We are excited to have her join the EMF family."

"In just seven months ACCESSMORE has made a tremendous impact in the podcast space. By featuring interviews with the biggest names in culture through a lens of faith, PAULA FARIS's program adds a new dimension to our network," said ACCESSMORE Director RAHNY TAYLOR. "This launch represents a new milestone in our desire to grow the reach and influence of this network."

FARIS said, "I can't think of a better partner than EMF and ACCESSMORE to provide this platform to deliver listeners powerful stories that will empower and inspire all of us to live the lives we were meant for!"

