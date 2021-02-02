Now With SXM Canada

Former longtime CBC "THE NATIONAL" anchor PETER MANSBRIDGE's podcast "THE BRIDGE" has been added to the roster of podcasts at SIRIUSXM CANADA and will air on the CANADA TALKS channel at noon and 5p (ET) daily beginning TODAY (2/2). MANSBRIDGE will also create exclusive content for SIRIUSXM CANADA under the new arrangement.

"For five decades, PETER MANSBRIDGE has been making outstanding contributions to the Canadian media landscape," said SIRIUSXM CANADA SVP/Programming and Operations JOHN LEWIS. "We are thrilled to have him lending his expertise to SIRIUSXM CANADA as we work together to take Canadian content to the next level."

"I'm delighted to bring THE BRIDGE to SIRIUSXM CANADA and look forward to working alongside such a terrific team," said MANSBRIDGE. "I cannot wait to share what we have in-store for our Canadian audience as we begin to roll out new content later this year."

