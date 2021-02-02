John (Photo: Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.com)

FUBU founder and "SHARK TANK" panelist DAYMOND JOHN has inked a first-look development deal with AMAZON's AUDIBLE, with the first release via AUDIBLE Originals expected early in 2021.

JOHN said, “By working with AUDIBLE, we can create a unique audio experience that expands the reach of the knowledge woven throughout the Originals. My overarching goal is always to share what I’ve learned throughout my own experiences -- even and especially the adversity and failures - to as wide of an audience as possible in the hopes that I can provide a better path for those taking their own entrepreneurial journey. AUDIBLE is a true innovator in the audio space and the ideal collaborator for carrying these messages.”



AUDIBLE EVP/Head of U.S. Content RACHEL GHIAZZA added, “DAYMOND JOHN has an acumen for business building and an ease with explaining how to achieve ambitious goals. We’re proud to add his experienced voice to our growing original content slate. His point-of-view will help deepen listeners’ understanding of the challenges and triumphs of Black entrepreneurs.”

« see more Net News