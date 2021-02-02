Goldstein

Hey, podcasters, what's the plan? What is your show offering that isn't being done by lots of others? How do you break through when there are so many shows in the marketplace? AMPLIFI MEDIA's STEVE GOLDSTEIN offers some guidance in his latest AM/FM/PODCAST column for ALL ACCESS.

GOLDSTEIN notes that while it was true just a few years ago that a new niche podcast could break through because there were plenty of niches available, but that with increased competition, the bar has been raised and "merely adequate content along with vanilla marketing" (even from well-funded operations) is not enough to connect with audiences anymore. He points to three strategic elements to improve a new show's chances to break through in the crowded market.

