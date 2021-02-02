October

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' rescheduled NAB SHOW 2021 got some love from a survey commissioned by the organization of previous show attendees that shows support for the in-person OCTOBER 9-13, 2021 event in LAS VEGAS.

The study of almost 1,000 previous NAB SHOW attendees by FREEMAN EVENT RESEARCH showed nearly 70% intending to be attending in-person events by the time the NAB SHOW opens, with three in five saying that the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine will be the most influential element in deciding whether to go to an in-person event, and 88% saying they'll be back once the pandemic threat is mitigated. Almost 60% expect virtual components, such as the NAB's Amplify, to continue to play a role in live events and trade shows.

“The FREEMAN EVENT RESEARCH team has a long, trusted history with NAB SHOW, providing data driven insights on their attendee sentiment, measuring outcomes for their show community, and most recently working to understand COVID sentiment throughout the last year,” said FREEMAN SVP/Data Solutions KEN HOLSINGER. “Their commitment to data driven decision-making continues their successful history of building world-class events. They are committed to creating an experience this OCTOBER that will combine the best of live, in-person events as well as extending their audience reach through new online components.”

