Virtual Pre-CRS Seminar

Country radio consultants MIKE O’MALLEY and BECKY BRENNER of ALBRIGHT & O’MALLEY & BRENNER (A&O&B) will host their 27th annual pre-CRS seminar virtually this year, on MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15th from 11:30-2:30p (CT). The A&O&B team will present the first highlights from their 16th annual online perceptual study, “Roadmap 2021." This is the largest study of Country P1s in the U.S. and CANADA, with over 10,000 respondents. Seminar attendees will learn about how the pandemic has affected trends in music tastes, radio usage, digital consumption, social networking and more.

The three-hour seminar will also include a visit from best-selling author BRENDAN KANE, touching on points from his new book, "Hook Point: How To Stand Out In A 3-Second World."

“It’s always exciting to present our pre-CRS Seminar," said O'MALLEY. "Each year attendees leave armed with new ideas and inspiration. To be honest, we do too. As always, the event is about making great radio that connects with listeners and creates an unbeatable platform for station advertisers.”

Added BRENNER, “It is heartbreaking that we cannot be in person at COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR this year. This will be the next best thing. The same valuable and actionable information in a virtual setting. Plus, no airfare or hotel; you can do it from the comfort of any space!"

The A&O&B pre-CRS seminar is free to all A&O&B clients, as well as any broadcasters in non-competitive situations. Register here.

