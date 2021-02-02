Orlando Davis & Lil Jon (Photo: Shani Valencia - Beasley Media)

BEASLEY MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WLLD (WiLD 94.1)/TAMPA's ORLANDO AND THE MORNING FREAK SHOW debuted "LET'S GO (TAMPA BAY)" in celebration of the TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS road to SUNDAY's "BIG GAME".

"LET'S GO (TAMPA BAY)" was written and performed by hip hop artist LIL JON and WLLD PD and FREAK SHOW host ORLANDO DAVIS. The song is a reworking of the 2004 song "LET'S GO" by TRICK DADDY featuring LIL JON. The new, custom version was produced by BEASLEY MEDIA Prod. Dir. TOMMY CORROZZA.

DAVIS commented, "This has been the anthem of this season. From every fan message to every post-win rally message by TOM BRADY, everyone is saying "LET’S GO", so it made total sense for WiLD 94.1 to collaborate with LIL JON on the remake!"

You can check out "LET'S GO (TAMPA BAY)" on WiLD 94.1's web site here.

