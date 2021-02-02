Video Version

The video version of CHRIS GETHARD's "BEAUTIFUL/ANONYMOUS" podcast (a/k/a "BEAUTIFUL STORIES FROM ANONYMOUS PEOPLE," part of STITCHER's EARWOLF network) will debut FEBRUARY 11th on FIRST LOOK MEDIA's new streaming service TOPIC.

The show, on which GETHARD takes a random phone call for a half-hour conversation, will be augmented by video footage and still photos. The premiere will be followed by three more episodes airing FEBRUARY 18th and 25th and MARCH 4th.

